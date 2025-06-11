RevolutionRace Enhances Logistics with New Automated Warehouse

Confident Investing Starts Here:

RVRC Holding AB ( (SE:RVRC) ) has shared an update.

RevolutionRace has announced a strategic move to relocate its Nordic warehouse to an automated logistics center in Rosersberg, as part of an extended partnership with Shelfless. This transition is aligned with the company’s growth strategy, aiming to enhance delivery efficiency and capacity without increasing costs, and is expected to be operational by spring 2026.

RVRC Holding AB, known as RevolutionRace, is a rapidly growing outdoor brand that offers multifunctional products such as clothing, shoes, backpacks, and accessories for active lifestyles. The company focuses on providing high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products and operates with a digital direct-to-consumer business model, reaching customers in around 40 countries. Founded in 2013, RevolutionRace is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

Average Trading Volume: 305,088

Current Market Cap: SEK4.97B

