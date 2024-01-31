Revelation Biosciences Shares Corporate Presentation Update

Revelation Biosciences (REVB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. released an updated corporate presentation to the public on January 30, 2024, which is now available on their website. The presentation’s content is not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and will not incur liabilities of Section 18, nor will it be included in any regulatory filing unless explicitly stated.

