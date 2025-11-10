Reti SpA Expands Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Reti SpA ( (IT:RETI) ) just unveiled an update.

Reti SpA has announced the purchase of 1,500 of its own shares as part of a buyback program approved earlier in the year. This transaction, conducted through Integrae SIM S.p.A., brings the total number of own shares held by Reti to 300,000, representing 2.4% of the company’s share capital. This move is part of Reti’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Reti SpA

Founded in Busto Arsizio in 1994, Reti is a prominent Italian IT Consulting firm specializing in System Integration services. As a benefit corporation listed on Euronext Growth Milan, it supports Mid & Large Corporations in digital transformation with IT Solutions, Business Consulting, and Managed Service Provider services. Reti has over 350 professionals and a portfolio of over 100 loyal customers in sectors like BFSI, IT, Telco, and Manufacturing. The company is known for its ‘technological CAMPUS’ and Reti Academy, focusing on innovation, research, and sustainable development.

Average Trading Volume: 9,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €19.37M

