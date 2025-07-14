Reti SpA Acquires Own Shares to Bolster Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Reti SpA ( (IT:RETI) ) just unveiled an update.

Reti SpA announced the purchase of 1,500 of its own shares between July 7 and July 11, 2025, as part of a program approved by its shareholders. The acquisition, executed through Integrae SIM S.p.A., resulted in the company holding 283,500 own shares, representing 2.268% of its share capital. This move aligns with Reti’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively and may impact its market positioning by demonstrating financial stability and confidence in its growth prospects.

More about Reti SpA

Established in Busto Arsizio in 1994, Reti (RETI:IM) is a prominent Italian IT Consulting firm specializing in System Integration services. As a benefit corporation listed on Euronext Growth Milan, Reti supports Mid & Large Corporations in digital transformation with over 350 professionals. The company offers IT Solutions, Business Consulting, and Managed Service Provider services, leveraging Key Enabling Technologies. Reti serves over 100 loyal customers in sectors like BFSI, IT, Telco, and Manufacturing, and maintains partnerships with major IT vendors such as Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, and Oracle. Its ‘TECHNOLOGICAL CAMPUS’ fosters innovation and research through six Centers of Competence, and the Reti Academy trains professionals to support sustainable digital transformation.

Average Trading Volume: 7,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €20.37M

For a thorough assessment of RETI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue