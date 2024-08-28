Respiri Limited Reports Surge in FY24 Growth

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.

Respiri Limited, a leader in remote patient monitoring for respiratory health, has reported a significant increase in operating revenue, reaching $0.5 million for FY24, up 511% from the previous year. The company also saw a substantial growth in active patient enrollment, achieving a record quarter with 1,423 patients, and has doubled its healthcare organization customers. With ongoing momentum, Respiri continues to secure new patient recruitment lists and expects further growth in patient numbers, while also actively pursuing potential acquisitions in the sector.

