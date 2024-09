Resouro Gold Inc. (TSE:RSM) has released an update.

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. has expanded its footprint in the mining sector by acquiring 100% ownership of three mineral rights in Brazil, enhancing the potential of its Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium Project. These newly acquired mineral rights add 4,744 hectares to the existing project area, promising a significant boost to Resouro’s mineral resource base.

