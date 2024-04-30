Resource Mining Balances Exploration and Financing

Resource Mining Corporation Limited (AU:RMI) has released an update.

Resource Mining Corporation Limited reported a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, with significant outflows for staff and administration costs, and exploration & evaluation. Despite these expenditures, the company raised funds through equity securities, mitigating the cash outflow impact. Overall, the company’s financial activities reflect ongoing investments in its exploration capabilities balanced by strategic financing.

