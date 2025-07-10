Resource Development Group Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resource Development Group Limited ( (AU:RDG) ) just unveiled an update.

Resource Development Group Limited has announced the cessation of 13,303,769 performance rights, which were cancelled by agreement between the entity and the holder. This move may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its stakeholders, reflecting a strategic decision to manage its securities more effectively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RDG) stock is a Hold with a A$0.01 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Resource Development Group Limited stock, see the AU:RDG Stock Forecast page.

More about Resource Development Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 15,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$26.56M

