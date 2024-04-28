Resonance Health Reports Strong Growth and Expansions

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd has reported a robust financial quarter with invoiced revenue of $2.08M and a 55% increase in half-year revenue, alongside strategic expansions through the acquisition of TrialsWest Pty Ltd and a collaboration with Japan’s Micron, Inc. The company, which specializes in imaging and clinical trial services, is poised for further growth with ongoing major pharma clinical trials and new product developments, maintaining a strong balance sheet with $5.32M in cash and no debt.

For further insights into AU:RHT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.