Resona Holdings Reports Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Expansion

The latest update is out from Resona Holdings ( (JP:8308) ).

Resona Holdings reported a significant increase in gross operating profit for the first half of fiscal year 2025, driven by policy rate hikes, proactive balance sheet management, and cost control efforts. The acquisition of additional stock in Digital Garage highlights Resona’s strategic move to enhance its digital infrastructure capabilities, aiming to assist corporate clients with digital challenges and expand its platform business.

More about Resona Holdings

Resona Holdings operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking and investment services. The company is involved in managing investment trusts, bonds, and stocks, and has recently expanded its market focus by incorporating Digital Garage, a major payment platform in Japan, as an equity method affiliate.

Average Trading Volume: 8,404,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3470.8B

