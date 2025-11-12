Resona Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2025

Resona Holdings ( (RSNHF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Resona Holdings presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Resona Holdings, Inc. is a prominent financial services company based in Japan, primarily engaged in banking, trust asset management, and related financial services. The company operates under the Japanese GAAP and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

In the first half of fiscal year 2025, Resona Holdings reported a significant increase in financial performance, with a 16.2% rise in ordinary income and a 25.1% increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent compared to the same period in the previous year.

Key financial highlights include an improvement in ordinary profits by 23.6% and a notable increase in comprehensive income by 243.2%. The company’s net income per share also rose from 49.30 yen to 62.55 yen. Additionally, Resona Holdings maintained a stable asset base with total assets amounting to 76,319,330 million yen as of September 30, 2025.

Looking ahead, Resona Holdings has set an earnings target for the full fiscal year 2025, aiming for a 12.5% increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent. The company remains focused on navigating the uncertainties of the economic environment while continuing to provide comprehensive financial services.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue