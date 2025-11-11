Resona Holdings Reports Robust First Half 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Resona Holdings ( (JP:8308) ) has shared an update.

Resona Holdings reported a strong performance for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with significant increases in ordinary income, ordinary profits, and net income attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company’s net assets and total assets showed stability, and dividends per share increased, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders. The financial results reflect the company’s solid market positioning and effective management strategies amid economic uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8308) stock is a Hold with a Yen1520.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Resona Holdings stock, see the JP:8308 Stock Forecast page.

More about Resona Holdings

Resona Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of services including banking, credit card administration, leasing, and trust asset management. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive financial solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,404,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3470.8B

