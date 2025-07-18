Resolution Minerals Ltd Issues New Shares Following Options Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Resolution Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:RML) ) has issued an update.

Resolution Minerals Ltd has issued 3,812,500 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of quoted options and unquoted performance rights. This issuance was completed without the need for investor disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, indicating compliance with relevant legal provisions and no presence of excluded information, which may impact the company’s financial standing and investor relations.

More about Resolution Minerals Ltd.

Resolution Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:RML.

Average Trading Volume: 21,300,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$36.38M

For an in-depth examination of RML stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue