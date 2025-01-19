Resolution Minerals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Resolution Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:RML) ) is now available.

Resolution Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code RML, effective from January 20, 2025. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, aiming to enhance the company’s capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning by increasing the liquidity of its shares.

More about Resolution Minerals Ltd.

Resolution Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mineral exploration industry, focusing on discovering and developing mineral resources. Their primary activities involve the exploration of precious and base metals, particularly in regions with significant mineral potential.

YTD Price Performance: -8.33%

Average Trading Volume: 234,524

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.48M

