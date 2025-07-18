Resolution Minerals Ltd Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resolution Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:RML) ) has shared an update.

Resolution Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 3,812,500 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code RML. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market position, offering stakeholders an opportunity to participate in its growth initiatives.

Resolution Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and developing opportunities in the resource sector, with a market focus on expanding its portfolio of mineral assets.

