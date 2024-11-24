ResMed Director Acquires Shares, Signals Confidence

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Christopher DelOrefice, a director of ResMed Inc, has acquired 1,083 shares of the company’s common stock through Restricted Stock Units, which will vest by the end of 2025 or at the next annual shareholder meeting. This move highlights ongoing insider involvement and confidence in ResMed’s future performance.

