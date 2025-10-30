Resmed Announces Quarterly Dividend Amid Strong Q1 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resmed ( (RMD) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Resmed announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on December 18, 2025, with a record date of November 13, 2025. The company also reported strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, with a 9% increase in revenue to $1.3 billion and a 15% rise in income from operations. Resmed’s performance reflects its strategic focus on transforming home healthcare, with significant growth in revenue and gross margin, driven by increased demand for its sleep devices and accessories.

The most recent analyst rating on (RMD) stock is a Buy with a $304.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Resmed stock, see the RMD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RMD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RMD is a Outperform.

ResMed’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. The company’s robust revenue growth, profitability, and strategic investments in innovation are significant strengths. However, the high valuation and mixed technical indicators present some risks. The absence of notable corporate events further consolidates the focus on financial and operational metrics.

More about Resmed

Resmed Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on developing and manufacturing equipment related to sleep and respiratory care. The company provides solutions that help people sleep better, breathe better, and live healthier lives, with a significant emphasis on home healthcare solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 994,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $37.01B

