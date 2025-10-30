Republic Services Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Republic Services ( (RSG) ) has issued an update.

Republic Services, Inc. reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a net income of $550 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.90. Despite cyclical volume pressures, the company achieved a revenue growth of 3.3% and an 80-basis-point increase in adjusted EBITDA margin, driven by effective pricing strategies and operational execution. Year-to-date, Republic Services invested over $1 billion in acquisitions and returned $1.13 billion to shareholders. The company expects its full-year 2025 revenue to be near the low end of its guidance range.

The most recent analyst rating on (RSG) stock is a Hold with a $241.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Republic Services stock, see the RSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RSG is a Outperform.

Republic Services’ overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including revenue and earnings growth. However, technical analysis and valuation suggest caution due to potential bearish momentum and a high P/E ratio. Challenges in specific segments and market conditions also contribute to a balanced outlook.

More about Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry, providing a comprehensive range of products and services such as recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, and field services. The company is committed to advancing circularity and supporting decarbonization to create a more sustainable world.

Average Trading Volume: 1,196,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $65.72B

