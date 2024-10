Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Repsol has actively engaged in a share buyback program from October 9 to October 15, 2024, purchasing significant amounts of its shares across various trading centers, including XMAD and CEUX. This strategic move, authorized by the General Shareholders’ Meeting, aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects Repsol’s confidence in its market position.

For further insights into ES:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.