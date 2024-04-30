Replenish Nutrients Reports Promising Progress

EarthRenew, Inc. (TSE:ERTH) has released an update.

Replenish Nutrients, formerly EarthRenew Inc., has announced a productive year with significant commercial partnerships, operational improvements in fertilizer production, and advancements in product development, including successful field trials and patent updates. The company has shown financial prudence through cost reductions and improved cash flow, alongside securing up to $7 million in non-dilutive funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta for its DeBolt manufacturing facility. Despite modest year-end financial results due to lower fertilizer pricing, Replenish is well-positioned to benefit from global investments in sustainable agriculture.

