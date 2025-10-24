RentGuarantor Wins Prestigious ESTAS Award for Best Professional Guarantor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RentGuarantor Holdings PLC ( (GB:RGG) ) has shared an announcement.

RentGuarantor Holdings PLC has been awarded the ‘Best Professional Guarantor’ at the ESTAS Awards 2025, a significant accolade in the UK residential property industry based on customer satisfaction. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and security in renting, reflecting positively on its service quality and dedication to tenants, landlords, and agents. The award is expected to bolster RentGuarantor’s reputation and industry positioning, potentially increasing stakeholder confidence and expanding its market reach.

RentGuarantor Holdings PLC provides professional rent guarantee services to tenants in the UK private rental sector, excluding Northern Ireland. The company supports tenants who cannot provide a personal guarantor, such as students, working professionals, and those receiving benefits, by acting as a guarantor and ensuring payment to landlords in case of arrears. Established in 2018, RentGuarantor has collaborated with numerous landlords and letting agents, facilitating access to housing for thousands of tenants.

