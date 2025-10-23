RentGuarantor Holdings PLC Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Milestones

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RentGuarantor Holdings PLC ( (GB:RGG) ) has provided an announcement.

RentGuarantor Holdings PLC reported significant growth in Q3 2025, with a 92.4% increase in revenue year-on-year and a 5.2% rise in average revenue per tenant contract. The company expanded its partnership network by adding 52 new partners and announced a brand ambassador partnership with Rob Rinder MBE. Additionally, RentGuarantor’s shares were admitted to trading on the AIM Market, marking a strategic milestone. These developments are expected to enhance the company’s market position and stakeholder engagement.

RentGuarantor Holdings PLC operates in the UK private rental sector, providing a rent guarantee service to tenants. The company offers an online platform designed to simplify the process of securing a guarantor for rental agreements, aiming to complete applications swiftly, typically within the same day.

