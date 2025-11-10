RentGuarantor Holdings PLC Announces General Meeting and Share Sale Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RentGuarantor Holdings PLC ( (GB:RGG) ) has issued an announcement.

RentGuarantor Holdings PLC has announced a General Meeting to approve the issuance of new equity, following a previous notification. Additionally, due to increased demand, Southpaw Ltd, controlled by CEO Paul Foy, has agreed to sell 3,180,000 existing shares at 12.5p each, with the sale contingent on certain criteria.

More about RentGuarantor Holdings PLC

RentGuarantor Holdings PLC operates in the UK private rental sector, providing rent guarantee services to prospective tenants. The company offers an online platform that simplifies the application process, aiming to complete applications on the same day.

Average Trading Volume: 75,550

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

