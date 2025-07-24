Renrui Human Resources Grants Share Awards to Executive Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:6919) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited announced the grant of 2,000,000 ordinary shares as award shares to two executive directors under its post-IPO share award scheme. This move, which does not involve issuing new shares, is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize its leadership without diluting existing shareholders’ stakes.

More about Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited

Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited operates in the human resources industry, providing comprehensive HR solutions and services. The company focuses on offering recruitment, staffing, and HR management services to various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 52,527

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$734.6M

