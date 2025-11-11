RENOVA Reports October 2025 Electricity Sales with Strong Year-Over-Year Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RENOVA ( (JP:9519) ) just unveiled an announcement.

RENOVA, Inc. reported its electricity sales figures for October 2025, highlighting a 5.9% decrease from planned sales but a significant 57% year-over-year increase. Despite minor output curtailment affecting revenue, the company remains on track with its annual revenue plan, reflecting strong growth and resilience in the renewable energy market.

More about RENOVA

RENOVA, Inc. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of power plants utilizing solar, biomass, and geothermal energy sources in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 982,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen75.84B

