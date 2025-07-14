RENOVA Reports June 2025 Electricity Sales with Notable Year-Over-Year Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RENOVA, Inc. reported its electricity sales figures for June 2025, noting a 6% decrease from planned sales but a significant year-over-year increase of 23.2%. Despite minor output curtailments due to maintenance and operational adjustments, the overall impact on the company’s financial forecast remains minimal, indicating stable operations and resilience in the renewable energy market.

RENOVA, Inc. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of power plants utilizing solar, biomass, and geothermal energy sources in Japan.

YTD Price Performance: -4.27%

Average Trading Volume: 682,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen67.19B

