ReNew Energy Global Reports Strong H1 FY26 Financial Results

ReNew Energy Global ( (RNW) ) has provided an update.

On November 10, 2025, ReNew Energy Global announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2026, ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a substantial increase in total income and net profit compared to the previous year, driven by expanded operational capacity and external sales from its solar module and cell manufacturing operations. Despite a slight decline in net profit for Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25, the overall financial performance was bolstered by a 12.8% increase in commissioned capacity and a 10.9% rise in electricity sold in H1 FY26. The results reflect ReNew’s strategic growth in renewable energy capacity and its effective capital recycling strategy, positioning it favorably in the renewable energy market.

The most recent analyst rating on (RNW) stock is a Hold with a $8.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on RNW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RNW is a Neutral.

ReNew Energy Global’s overall stock score reflects strong earnings call performance and robust revenue growth. However, high leverage and cash flow challenges weigh on the financial performance score. Technical indicators suggest weak momentum, and the valuation indicates moderate pricing. The positive outlook from the earnings call, including increased capacity and ESG achievements, supports the stock’s potential.

More about ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc is a leading company in the decarbonization solutions industry, focusing on renewable energy generation through wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. The company also operates solar module and cell manufacturing facilities, contributing significantly to its revenue streams.

Average Trading Volume: 1,053,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.74B

