Renco Holdings Updates on Trading Resumption Progress

An announcement from Renco Holdings Group Ltd. ( (HK:2323) ) is now available.

Renco Holdings Group Limited has announced a quarterly update on its progress towards resumption of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is actively working to fulfill the Resumption Guidance by appointing an independent forensic investigation consultant and an internal control consultant. Despite the suspension of trading, Renco Holdings has continued its business operations and addressed issues related to the loss of control over its subsidiary group, PC2, which resulted in a net gain in its 2024 Annual Results. The company is committed to demonstrating compliance with the Listing Rules and resolving any outstanding issues.

Renco Holdings Group Limited is incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and operates in various sectors through its subsidiaries. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in diverse business operations.

