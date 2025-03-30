Renco Holdings Plans Joint Venture to Expand in Agricultural Technology

The latest update is out from Renco Holdings Group Ltd. ( (HK:2323) ).

Renco Holdings Group Limited has announced a memorandum of understanding with Shanghai Greenix Industry Co., Ltd. to form a joint venture, reorganizing Mango Agriculture Company Limited into a 51% non wholly-owned subsidiary. This venture aims to expand Renco’s reach into agricultural technology, leveraging competitive advantages to enhance global market competitiveness and achieve diversified income sources. The joint venture will focus on the agricultural chemical raw materials production, R&D, manufacturing, sales, and drone spraying services. However, the agreement is not yet legally binding, and further due diligence and formal agreements are required.

More about Renco Holdings Group Ltd.

Renco Holdings Group Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates in the agricultural technology sector. The company focuses on the construction of both upstream and downstream sectors of the industrial chain in agricultural technology and drone agricultural plant protection services, aiming to establish a global development group in agricultural technology and digital agriculture.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €5.94M

For a thorough assessment of 2323 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue