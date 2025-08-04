Renco Holdings Faces Liquidation and Trading Suspension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Renco Holdings Group Ltd. ( (HK:2323) ) has provided an announcement.

Renco Holdings Group Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, is currently undergoing liquidation proceedings. The High Court of Hong Kong has ordered the company to be wound up, and the Official Receiver has been appointed as the Provisional Liquidator. Trading of the company’s shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since January 2025 and will remain so until further notice. Stakeholders are advised to seek professional advice regarding the implications of these developments.

More about Renco Holdings Group Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 5.56%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$50.31M

See more data about 2323 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

