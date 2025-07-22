Renco Holdings Faces Directorship Change Amid Salary Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Renco Holdings Group Ltd. ( (HK:2323) ) has shared an update.

Renco Holdings Group Limited has announced a change in its directorship, following the resignation of Mr. Cheok Ho Fung as an executive director. The resignation was due to an alleged non-payment of salary amounting to HK$2,322,000 since January 2025. The company is currently in negotiations with Mr. Cheok to resolve the issue and has committed to providing further updates as necessary.

YTD Price Performance: 5.56%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$50.31M

