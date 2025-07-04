Renaissance United Limited Reports Decline in FY25 Turnover and Increased Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Renaissance United Limited ( (SG:I11) ) has provided an announcement.

Renaissance United Limited, currently on the SGX-ST watch-list, reported a turnover of S$77.5 million for FY25, a 17% decrease from the previous year. The decline was due to reduced sales in its subsidiaries, notably in natural gas supply and electronics, and a lack of new sales agreements in its investment arm. The company recorded a loss before income tax of S$12.5 million, up from S$9.9 million the previous year, impacted by the downturn in the China real estate market and slower liberalization of gas price controls.

More about Renaissance United Limited

Renaissance United Limited is a Singapore-incorporated company with subsidiaries involved in various sectors, including electronics and natural gas supply. Its market focus includes providing natural gas to households and businesses in several cities in Hubei, China.

Current Market Cap: S$6.18M

