RELX PLC Expands Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) has provided an update.

RELX PLC has announced the purchase of 124,404 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities plc, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of a broader share buyback strategy that has seen the company repurchase over 27 million shares since January 2025, potentially enhancing shareholder value and indicating confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Buy with a £41.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RELX plc stock, see the GB:REL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc demonstrates strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, underpinning its robust overall stock score. While the stock’s valuation is high, the company’s strategic focus and recent corporate actions support its market position and future growth prospects.

More about RELX plc

RELX PLC operates in the information and analytics industry, providing data-driven insights and analytics solutions across various sectors, including scientific, technical, medical, legal, and business domains.

Average Trading Volume: 3,037,164

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £73B

