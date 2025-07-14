RELX PLC Expands Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) has shared an announcement.

RELX PLC, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers, announced the purchase of 125,400 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities plc, to be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of a broader share buyback strategy, with the company having acquired over 26 million shares since the beginning of the year, which may indicate a focus on enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events. However, high valuation and mixed technical indicators temper the outlook. Earnings call insights add moderate value, highlighting strong performance but also noting certain challenges.

More about RELX plc

YTD Price Performance: 11.03%

Average Trading Volume: 3,208,994

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £72.94B

