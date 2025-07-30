RELX PLC Expands Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) has shared an update.

RELX PLC announced the purchase of 108,063 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities plc, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of a broader share buyback strategy, as the company has acquired over 27 million shares since the beginning of the year. This move could potentially enhance shareholder value and indicates a strong financial position, reflecting positively on RELX’s market strategy and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc scores well due to strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, particularly the strategic shift towards digital solutions and robust cash flow. The extensive share buyback program further solidifies confidence in the company’s financial health. However, a relatively high valuation and moderate technical indicators temper the overall score.

More about RELX plc

Average Trading Volume: 2,598,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £71.2B

