RELX plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Continued Share Buybacks

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) is now available.

RELX plc announced the repurchase of 107,800 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities plc, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of a larger buyback strategy, with the company having acquired over 28 million shares since the beginning of 2025, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders and optimizing capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Hold with a £41.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RELX plc stock, see the GB:REL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc scores highly in financial performance and earnings call analysis, driven by strong revenue growth, profitability, and strategic transitions to digital solutions. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market position, while a relatively high P/E ratio tempers valuation appeal. The robust share buyback program further supports shareholder value.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:REL stock, click here.

More about RELX plc

RELX plc is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. Its primary services include scientific, technical, and medical information, legal analytics, and risk management solutions, with a strong focus on leveraging data analytics to enhance decision-making processes.

Average Trading Volume: 2,622,389

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £72B

See more data about REL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue