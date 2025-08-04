RELX PLC Announces Managerial Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) has issued an update.

RELX PLC announced a transaction involving Henry Udow, a person discharging managerial responsibilities, who acquired 543 Ordinary Shares following the exercise of an option under the RELX Group plc 2013 SAYE Share Option Scheme. This transaction, conducted outside of a trading venue, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to its share option schemes, which aim to align the interests of its management with those of its shareholders.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call results are the main drivers of its score. The company’s strategic shift towards digital and analytics solutions is promising. However, technical indicators and a high P/E ratio reflect some market caution, which tempers the overall score.

More about RELX plc

RELX PLC operates in the information and analytics industry, providing data and analytics services to professional and business customers across various sectors. The company focuses on delivering solutions that enhance decision-making and efficiency in industries such as science, law, risk, and business.

YTD Price Performance: 8.35%

Average Trading Volume: 2,620,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £71.14B

