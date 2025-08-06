RELX plc Announces Additional Share Listing on LSE

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) has shared an update.

RELX plc has applied for a block listing of 48,000 ordinary shares in connection with its 2013 SAYE Share Option Scheme, which will be traded on the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the FCA’s Official List. This move is expected to enhance the company’s share liquidity and provide additional options for employee investment, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Buy with a £42.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RELX plc stock, see the GB:REL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call results are the main drivers of its score. The company’s strategic shift towards digital and analytics solutions is promising. However, technical indicators and a high P/E ratio reflect some market caution, which tempers the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:REL stock, click here.

More about RELX plc

RELX plc operates in the information and analytics industry, providing data-driven insights and solutions primarily through its various business segments, including scientific, technical, and medical, legal, and risk and business analytics. The company focuses on delivering content and technology solutions to professional and business customers worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 2,746,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £69.76B

Learn more about REL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue