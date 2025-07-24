RELX plc Acquires Additional Treasury Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) has issued an announcement.

RELX plc has announced the purchase of 108,436 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities plc on the London Stock Exchange, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of a broader strategy, as the company has acquired a total of 27,486,462 shares since the beginning of 2025, potentially indicating a move to consolidate its shareholding and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Buy with a £42.75 price target.

More about RELX plc

RELX plc operates in the information and analytics industry, providing data-driven insights and analytics across various sectors including scientific, technical, medical, and legal fields. The company focuses on delivering solutions that aid decision-making and improve outcomes for its clients globally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,706,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £71.26B

