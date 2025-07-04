RELX PLC Acquires Additional Treasury Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) is now available.

RELX PLC, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, announced the purchase of 128,200 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities on the London Stock Exchange. These shares will be held as treasury shares, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 45,621,068. This move is part of RELX’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REL) stock is a Buy with a £42.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RELX plc stock, see the GB:REL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc maintains a strong financial performance with robust cash flow and profitability margins. The company’s strategic initiatives in AI and analytics, combined with active share buybacks, bolster its market position. However, high valuation metrics and mixed technical indicators suggest caution. Overall, the stock shows promise but is tempered by valuation concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:REL stock, click here.

More about RELX plc

Average Trading Volume: 3,536,826

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £70.59B

See more insights into REL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue