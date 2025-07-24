RELX Announces £425 Million Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RELX plc ( (GB:REL) ) has provided an update.

RELX plc has announced a non-discretionary share buyback program to repurchase its ordinary shares, with a planned expenditure of £425 million from July to November 2025. This initiative is part of a larger £1.5 billion share buyback strategy for the year, aimed at reducing the company’s capital and holding repurchased shares in treasury, thereby potentially enhancing shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:REL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REL is a Outperform.

RELX plc’s strong financial performance and positive sentiment from the earnings call are the primary drivers of its high overall score. The robust growth across business segments and strategic focus on analytics position the company well for future growth. However, the high valuation and mixed technical indicators temper the overall enthusiasm.

More about RELX plc

RELX plc operates in the information and analytics industry, providing data-driven insights and analytics tools across various sectors including science, law, and risk management. The company focuses on delivering valuable information solutions to professionals and businesses worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 2,706,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £71.26B

