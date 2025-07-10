Reliance Global Holdings Transfers Loan Receivables in Strategic Move

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Reliance Global Holdings Limited ( (HK:0723) ) is now available.

Reliance Global Holdings Limited announced a discloseable transaction involving the transfer and assignment of loan receivables valued at HK$16,000,000 to MacroVision Investment Holdings Limited. This transaction, which involves a loan originally advanced in 2018, marks a strategic move to manage the company’s financial assets and obligations, potentially impacting its financial statements and market positioning.

More about Reliance Global Holdings Limited

Reliance Global Holdings Limited is an investment holding company engaged in forest-related business, including timber supply chain and sustainable forest management, as well as a money lending business. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Credit Limited, which is licensed to conduct money lending operations in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 2,892,196

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$481.3M

Learn more about 0723 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue