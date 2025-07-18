Reliance Global Holdings Proposes Bye-law Amendments for Enhanced Electronic Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Reliance Global Holdings Limited ( (HK:0723) ) has provided an announcement.

Reliance Global Holdings Limited has announced proposed amendments to its existing Bye-laws to align with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s new requirements for electronic and hybrid meetings. These changes aim to streamline administrative procedures, enhance shareholder rights, and improve electronic communication, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

More about Reliance Global Holdings Limited

Reliance Global Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates within the financial sector, focusing on providing services related to securities and corporate governance.

Average Trading Volume: 2,948,468

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$443M

