Reliance Global Group Adjusts Director Compensation Plans

Reliance Global Group ( (RELI) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 18, 2025, Reliance Global Group, Inc. announced adjustments to the compensation for its non-employee directors, increasing their annual cash retainers and providing additional fees for committee chairs. The directors also received restricted stock units (RSUs) under the company’s 2025 Equity Incentive Plan, which vested on July 23, 2025. Additionally, the company’s executive officers were granted RSUs, with vesting scheduled in bi-monthly installments starting October 15, 2025. These changes reflect the company’s efforts to align director and executive compensation with market standards and incentivize leadership.

Reliance Global Group is facing financial instability with high leverage and negative cash flows, which weigh heavily on its overall score. However, positive developments from recent earnings calls and strategic corporate events provide some optimism for future performance, balancing the otherwise challenging financial situation.

