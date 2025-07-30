Relaxo Footwears Reports Stable Q1 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Relaxo Footwears Limited ( (IN:RELAXO) ) has shared an announcement.

Relaxo Footwears Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, revealing a revenue from operations of INR 654.49 crore and a profit before tax of INR 65.91 crore. The results, reviewed by M/s Gupta & Dua, Chartered Accountants, indicate a stable financial performance, with the company continuing to maintain its market position. This announcement is expected to reassure stakeholders about the company’s ongoing operational stability and financial health.

Relaxo Footwears Limited is a prominent player in the footwear industry, known for manufacturing and selling a wide range of footwear products. The company primarily focuses on providing affordable and durable footwear options, catering to a diverse market segment in India.

