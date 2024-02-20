Relativity Acquisition Corp. Secures Funding and Extends Deadline

Relativity Acquisition Corp. Class A (RACY) has released an update.

Relativity Acquisition Corp. has secured a loan from SVES LLC to extend the deadline for completing their initial business combination, with monthly contributions to their Trust Account until February 2025. Meanwhile, in a recent special stockholders’ meeting, amendments were approved to both extend the business combination deadline and allow for interest-bearing investments of their Trust Account funds. The company also processed stockholder redemptions, adjusting the remaining funds and outstanding shares accordingly.

