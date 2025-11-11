Rejlers to Enhance Capacity on Sweden’s Southern Main Line with New Bypass Tracks

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rejlers AB Class B ( ($SE:REJL.B) ) has provided an announcement.

Rejlers has been tasked by the Swedish Transport Administration to develop a railway plan and related documents for the Slätthult bypass track project, aimed at enhancing capacity and punctuality on the Southern Main Line, a crucial railway route in Sweden. This project, which includes the design of two new bypass tracks, is expected to improve train encounters and traffic management, ultimately leading to more efficient freight transport and reliable passenger journeys. The initiative is part of a broader effort to create a robust and future-proof railway system, with construction documents expected by autumn 2028.

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy operating in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates. With 3,400 experts, the company specializes in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure, and defense, acting as a catalyst for sustainable transformation. Rejlers is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm, and had a turnover of 4.4 billion SEK in 2024.

