Reject Shop Limited Announces Change in Substantial Shareholding

The latest update is out from Reject Shop Limited ( (AU:TRS) ).

Reject Shop Limited has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure as a substantial holder has ceased to hold a notable portion of the company’s shares. This change, involving the sale of 2,403,431 ordinary shares at $5.91 per share, may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TRS) stock is a Hold with a A$3.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Reject Shop Limited stock, see the AU:TRS Stock Forecast page.

More about Reject Shop Limited

Average Trading Volume: 106,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$249.6M

