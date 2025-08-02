Reinsurance Group of America Reports Q2 Earnings

Reinsurance Group Of America ( (RGA) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Reinsurance Group Of America presented to its investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is a global leader in life and health reinsurance, providing financial solutions to help clients manage risk and optimize capital. In its latest earnings report, RGA announced a net income of $180 million for the second quarter, translating to $2.70 per diluted share. The company also reported an adjusted operating income of $315 million, or $4.72 per diluted share, reflecting a decrease from the previous year. Despite facing challenges in the U.S. Individual Life business due to claims volatility, RGA’s diverse global platform and strong new business performance contributed positively to its overall results. Key financial metrics for the quarter included a return on equity (ROE) of 7.0% and an adjusted operating ROE of 12.7%. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 4.5% to $0.93 per share and deployed $276 million into in-force block transactions. RGA’s estimated deployable capital significantly increased to $3.4 billion, positioning the company well for future growth and shareholder returns. Looking ahead, RGA remains optimistic about its business prospects, supported by a solid strategy and a track record of successful execution, which is expected to continue delivering strong financial results.

