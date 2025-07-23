Regis Healthcare Expands with Acquisition of Rockpool Aged Care Homes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Regis Healthcare Ltd. ( (AU:REG) ) has shared an announcement.

Regis Healthcare Limited has announced the acquisition of Rockpool RAC Holdings Pty Ltd, which includes four premium aged care homes in South-East Queensland, adding 600 beds to its portfolio. This strategic acquisition, expected to complete by September 2025, will enhance Regis’ market position by increasing its total number of homes to 72 and beds to approximately 8,200. The transaction is anticipated to be EPS accretive by FY26, with expected cost synergies and a strong accreditation history, positioning Regis for future growth in the aged care sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:REG) stock is a Buy with a A$5.00 price target.

More about Regis Healthcare Ltd.

Regis Healthcare Limited is a company operating in the aged care industry, focusing on providing residential aged care services. The company aims to expand its footprint by acquiring premium aged care homes, with a market focus on high-quality residential care.

Average Trading Volume: 698,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.24B

